MOSCOW Jan 20 The Russian rouble weakened to a new record low against the dollar on Wednesday as the mood on global markets was torrid and oil prices slumped.

The rouble struck a new low of 80.179 in afternoon trading in Moscow. The rouble last weakened as far as 80.1 roubles per dollar in December 2014. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)