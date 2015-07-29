MOSCOW, July 29 The Russian rouble opened 0.8 percent stronger against the dollar on Wednesday after the central bank said it stopped carrying out FX interventions from July 28 because of increased market volatility.

The rouble also gained some 0.7 percent against the euro on Wednesday opening.

At 0708 GMT the rouble was at 59.61 against the dollar and 65.87 against the euro. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, ediitng by Jason Bush)