MOSCOW Dec 1 Russia's dollar-based RTS index fell 4 percent on Monday to a five-year low, reflecting dropping crude prices and the rouble's weakening to fresh record lows.

At 0620 GMT, the RTS was 4.1 percent down at 937 points, as the rouble fell to 51.7 rouble per dollar and oil fell to a five-year low. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush)