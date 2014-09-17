MOSCOW, Sept 17 Shares in Russia's Sistema holding company dropped 28 percent at the opening on Wednesday after its chairman was placed under house arrest and accused of money-laundering.

Shares in the Bashneft oil company, one of Sistema's main assets, slid 13 percent by 0610 GMT while the broad rouble-denominated MICEX was down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)