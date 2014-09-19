MOSCOW, Sept 19 Shares in Russia's Sistema rose strongly on Friday afternoon, and Russia's rouble-denominated MICEX index also jumped, after news reports that its chairman had been released from house arrest.

Sistema shares were around 9 percent higher than Thursday's close at 1330 GMT, while the MICEX was 0.2 lower than the previous close. The MICEX was over 1 percent lower before the reports of Yevtushenkov's release. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)