MOSCOW, April 9 Russia's RTS share index rose over 1,000 points on Thursday for first time since Nov. 27.

The dollar-denominated index has been helped by a recovery in the rouble against the U.S. currency since the start of the year and higher prices for oil, a key driver for all Russian assets as it is the country's main export. (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)