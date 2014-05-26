BRIEF-Columbus Energy to issue up to 5,000 series B bonds
* Said on Monday its management board resolved to issue from 2,000 to 5,000 series B bonds
MOSCOW May 26 Russian dollar-denominated RTS index opened 0.5 percent higher on Monday to reach 1,335.1 points and the rouble firmed 0.4 percent against the dollar, a day after Ukrainians backed presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko to find way out of the crisis.
The rouble-traded MICEX index was up 0.1 percent to 1,439.1 points. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Appoints First Financial Consultations Co as advisor to evaluate fair value of unit to sell co's entire stake in unit to Porto Group Source: (http://bit.ly/2mmjAWt) Further company coverage:
* Announced its intention to raise in excess of GBP50 million