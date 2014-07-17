U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES PARE GAINS AFTER EIA DATA
MOSCOW, July 17 Moscow shares fell on Thursday following the announcement of new U.S. economic sanctions on Russia, sending shares in its largest oil producer Rosneft tumbling and hitting other energy, financial and defence firms.
The rouble-traded MICEX dropped 2.5 percent in early trading. Shares in Rosneft were down 6 percent within a minute of trading opening, and the country's No.2 gas producer, Novatek, fell 5.5 percent.
The rouble declined 1 percent against the dollar <RUBUTSTN=MCX RUB=>. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Katya Golubkova)
NEW YORK, March 15 A group of 17 Republican members of Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to combat global warming, a move that may put them on a collision course with President Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax.
LONDON, March 15 Financial markets focused on Wednesday on what is widely expected to be the third rise in U.S. interest rates since the financial crisis, while there was some relief in commodity markets as oil pulled out of a six-day dive.