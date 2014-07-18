UPDATE 7-U.S. supply concerns keep oil prices under pressure
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
MOSCOW, July 18 Moscow shares fell on Friday morning, extending losses from the previous session following the downing of a Malaysian passenger airliner in eastern Ukraine.
The rouble-traded MICEX dropped 1.9 percent in the first minute after trading began and was down 1.6 percent at 1,417 points at 0603 GMT. The dollar-denominated RTS fell 2.4 percent to 1,267 points. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 Transcanada Corp's move to lower tolls for its Mainline pipe raises the competitiveness of Canadian natural gas for the near future, but access to Asian markets is the key to the long-term survival of the landlocked industry, industry insiders say.