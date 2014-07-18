MOSCOW, July 18 Moscow shares fell on Friday morning, extending losses from the previous session following the downing of a Malaysian passenger airliner in eastern Ukraine.

The rouble-traded MICEX dropped 1.9 percent in the first minute after trading began and was down 1.6 percent at 1,417 points at 0603 GMT. The dollar-denominated RTS fell 2.4 percent to 1,267 points. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Editing by Timothy Heritage)