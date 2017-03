MOSCOW, July 23 Moscow shares opened slightly up on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin said the previous day Russia would try to ensure that Ukrainian separatists cooperate with an investigation into the downing of a Malaysian airliner.

The rouble-traded MICEX was up 0.4 percent in the first minutes of trade. The dollar-denominated RTS was up 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Thomas Grove)