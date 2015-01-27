BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum CEO Hollub's 2016 total compensation $13 mln
* Occidental Petroleum Corp- CEO Vicki Hollub's 2016 total compensation was $13 million versus $5.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing
MOSCOW Jan 27 Russian share indexes fell on opening on Tuesday, a day after rating agency S&P downgraded Russian bonds to "junk".
At 0703 GMT the rouble-based MICEX was down 0.7 percent to 1,630 points while the dollar-based RTS was down 3 percent to 758. (Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.35per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: