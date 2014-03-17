BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo announces new analyses
* Daiichi Sankyo Inc announces new analyses of once-daily savaysa (edoxaban) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to be presented at the acc 66th annual scientific session
MOSCOW, March 17 Russian shares opened unexpectedly higher on Monday after Ukraine's Crimea region voted in favour of joining Russia.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.5 percent at 1,088.7 points, while the rouble-traded MICEX was up 2.4 percent at 1,266.3 points.
Analysts said they had expected Russian assets to slide on uncertainty over the scale of measures the West will impose over the seizure of Crimea.
The rouble weakened at opening, trading 0.3 percent lower against the dollar and 0.2 percent down versus the euro.
* Daiichi Sankyo Inc announces new analyses of once-daily savaysa (edoxaban) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to be presented at the acc 66th annual scientific session
* Mylan announces global settlement and license agreements with Genentech and Roche on herceptin
* Harmony Merger Corp - on February 23, 2017, Harmony received a notice from customer acquisition terminating amalgamation agreement