* Crew have been locked in module in Moscow
* Mission to test man's endurance for real Mars flight
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, Nov 4 Pale-faced but smiling, the crew
of a long-duration isolation study emerged bleary-eyed to
daylight and applause on Friday after 520 days locked away in
windowless, cramped cells to simulate the length of a journey to
Mars.
The $15 million Mars500 experiment aims to answer one of the
big unknowns of deep-space travel: can people stay healthy and
sane during six months rocketing to the Red Planet?
The six male volunteers were allowed to briefly embrace
family and friends before being ushered into a three-day
quarantine period at the end of an experiment to recreate the
psychological strain of a real Mars mission as closely as
possible.
Clothed in blue jumpsuits, the would-be astronauts from
Europe, Russia and China grinned and waved as the heavy metal
door was shut on their home of the last 17 months in a mock
spaceship at a Moscow research institute.
"It's really, really great to see you all again, rather
heartwarming," said Diego Urbina, an Italian-Colombian
participant, who was shaky and red-eyed.
"On this mission we've achieved the longest isolation ever
so that humankind can go to a distant but reachable planet."
Psychologists fear a return to the noise and activity of
ordinary life will come as a shock to the men.
"Time seems to have flown by since we closed the hatch last
year. But how time really felt to the crew we'll soon know.
Probably we'll have a very big difference of opinion," said Igor
Ushakov, head of the Russian Institute for Biomedical Problems,
which runs the "spaceship".
The crew were firmly anchored by gravity, despite the
pretence of long months shuttling through space. But that did
not stop them from feeling thousands of miles from home.
"I really felt a physical distance between our crew and the
people in Mission Control. My reason knows that they're just 20
m (65 ft) away from us but my mind can't accept it," Frenchman
Romain Charles wrote to Reuters on the eve of his return.
The men have fed on rations like those of real astronauts,
rarely showered, taken daily urine and blood samples all while
under 24-hour surveillance everywhere but in the toilets,
earning the study comparisons to a reality TV show.
MARS500 EXPERIMENTS
More than 100 different experiments crowded in on the
Mars500 project, with researchers of every stripe interested in
scrutinising the men. Halfway through, three crew members even
donned 32-kg (70-pound) spacesuits to clomp about in a dark,
sand-filled room, imitating the surface of Mars.
"They are tired, of course they need social rehabilitation
to adapt back to society," project director Boris Morukov told
Reuters.
"Over a period of 17 months, everything was strictly
regimented. Now they are returning to a life where they must
deal with family and professional problems."
A 420-day experiment in 2000 ended in drunken disaster when
two participants got into a fistfight and a third tried to
forcibly kiss a female crew member.
Mars500, the first fully-fledged simulation, brings a warm
rush of publicity to space programmes, struggling against waning
interest among tax payers.
"It's amazing how much interest there has been," veteran
European astronaut Christer Fuglesang told Reuters.
Space officials say technology is still decades away from
being able to protect astronauts from cancer-causing cosmic
radiation, land them at least 35 million miles (56 million km)
across the solar system and bring them home again.
But Charles said flying to Mars is "the next logical step
for human expansion".
"If any catastrophic threat is targeting the Earth, we
should be able to seek a safe haven in another celestial body."
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Lidia Kelly and
Robert Woodward)