* Russia closes three McDonald's restaurants in Moscow
* Finds violations in products in Penza region
* Checks come amid Moscow's standoff with West over Ukraine
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Aug 22 Russian authorities extended
their scrutiny of McDonald's to several regions on
Friday, carrying out inspections at a number of restaurants run
by the U.S. fast-food chain, amid a standoff with the West over
Ukraine.
The inspections are viewed by many businessmen as
retaliation for Western sanctions against Russia because of its
support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, and they fear
the retribution could spread to other symbols of Western
capitalism.
A spokeswoman for the country's food safety agency,
Rospotrebnadzor, said the inspections were not related to the
standoff.
"The checks are not politically motivated," she said.
The agency also said it had no plans to close down the
company's business in the Republic of Tatarstan, two days after
the agency shut three McDonald's branches in Moscow. Checks in
Tatarstan were announced on Thursday.
An agency spokeswoman in Tatarstan's largest city, Kazan,
said checks were under way at McDonald's, which has 17
restaurants in the region - one of the highest concentrations in
Russia outside Moscow and St Petersburg.
"We are making checks there. There are some irregularities
and we are likely to punish them, but we will not close down
their restaurants," she said.
The regulators had earlier extended the checks outside of
Moscow, including in Central Russia and the Urals.
The agency's branch in the Penza region said on Friday that
its unscheduled checks at two McDonald's restaurants in August
showed that nine products out of the 31 inspected did not meet
regulatory requirements, without specifying what they were.
After laboratory studies, three batches of products weighing
a total of 38 kilograms were deemed unfit for consumption, the
agency said in a statement on its website. It drew up 10
statements of administrative violations, the statement said.
McDonald's declined an immediate comment.
Local press also reported that it plans to begin inspections
in the North-West Leningrad region on Aug. 25. A regional
official declined to comment.
McDonald's operates 440 restaurants in Russia and considers
the country one of its top seven markets outside the United
States and Canada, according to its 2013 annual report. Almost 1
million people a day use its restaurants in Russia.
In Tatarstan, some 1,500 people work for the fast-food
chain.
A McDonald's Russia spokeswoman said earlier this week the
company was aware of the situation and "was open" to any checks.
