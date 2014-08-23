BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Aug 23 Russian authorities are not planning to close down the McDonald's chain of fast food restaurants in the country, Itar-Tass news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Saturday.
Russia's food safety watchdog has launched sanitary inspections of McDonald's restaurants across the country against the backdrop of a standoff with the West over Ukraine. It has closed down three restaurants in Moscow citing breaches of sanitary regulations. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.