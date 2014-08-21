* Food safety watchdog to check outlets across Russia
* Cites complaints about quality and safety
* Regulator has already shut four restaurants in Moscow
* U.S.-Russia ties soured by Ukraine crisis
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Russia, Aug 21 Russia ramped up its
scrutiny of McDonald's restaurants on Thursday, as the state
food safety watchdog began unscheduled checks in several Russian
regions, a day after four branches in Moscow were shuttered by
the same agency.
The food safety agency cited breaches of sanitary rules by
restaurants in the fast food chain, but the action came after
Moscow and the West imposed tit-for-tat sanctions over the
conflict in Ukraine. The agency denied that its actions were
politically motivated.
"There are complaints about the quality and safety of the
products in fast food restaurant chain McDonald's," said the
regulatory agency, known in Russian as Rospotrebnadzor. It
declined to comment on the scope of the planned checks.
The regulator said on Thursday it is already conducting
checks at McDonald's outlets in the Ural mountains region of
Sverdlovsk, the Volga region of Tatarstan, the central Voronezh
region and the Moscow region.
It also plans checks in the republic of Bashkortostan and
the southern Krasnodar region. Some of the checks are
unscheduled.
Natalya Lukyantseva, an official of the regulator's branch
in the Sverdlovsk region, said checks had been started because
of complaints from customers.
"We are aware of what is going on. We have always been and
are now open to any checks," McDonald's Russian spokeswoman
said. She could not comment on the reasons for the checks.
On Wednesday, the agency ordered the suspension of
operations at four McDonald's restaurants in Moscow over what it
said were "numerous" sanitary law breaches.
The shuttered restaurants include one on Moscow's Pushkin
Square, which McDonald's says is the busiest in its global
network of restaurants. For a generation of Russians who saw the
first McDonald's open in the dying days of the Soviet Union in
1990, the restaurants were a symbol of American capitalism. For
most Muscovites now, they are just a part of the urban
landscape.
McDonald's operates 438 restaurants in Russia and considers
the country one of its top seven major markets outside the
United States and Canada, according to its 2013 annual report.
Last month, Rospotrebnadzor's branch in the Novgorod region
opened a court case against McDonald's as a result of the June
inspections of its restaurants.
It said at the time that McDonald's was deceiving consumers
about the energy value of its burgers and about nutritional
value of its desserts, and that its vegetable salad were
contaminated with harmful bacteria.
