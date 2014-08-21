* Food safety watchdog to check McDonald's outlets across
By Polina Devitt and Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, Russia, Aug 21 Russia said on Thursday
it was investigating dozens of McDonald's restaurants,
in what many businessmen said was retaliation for Western
sanctions over Ukraine they fear could spread to other symbols
of Western capitalism.
Russia's food safety watchdog said it was looking at
possible breaches of sanitary rules at McDonald's, but many in
the business community said it was a reflection of the
deterioration in relations between Russia and the West over
Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists in the east of the
country are fighting against government forces.
"Obviously, it's driven by the political issues surrounding
Ukraine," said Alexis Rodzianko, President and CEO of the
American Chamber of Commerce in Russia.
"The question on my mind is: Is this going to be a knock on
the door, or is this going to be the beginning of a campaign?"
Russia earlier this month slapped bans on Western food
imports after Washington and Brussels imposed economic sanctions
in response to Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region
and its backing of the separatists.
In a sign of growing frustration at the threat to trade,
several mid-tier Russian businessmen signed off on a letter by
British entrepreneur Richard Branson calling on politicians to
stop the conflict.
"We, as business leaders from Russia, Ukraine and the rest
of the world, urge our governments to work together to ensure we
do not regress into the Cold War misery of the past," the letter
said.
McDonald's, which opened its first store in Russia in the
dying days of the Soviet Union in 1990, is a very visible symbol
of American capitalism in Russia, where it now has 438 branches.
The food safety watchdog ordered the closure of four of its
restaurants in Moscow on Wednesday, including that first Russian
branch, which is the busiest in the firm's global network.
The watchdog said on Thursday it was starting unscheduled
checks in several Russian regions, including Sverdlovsk and
Tatarstan in the Urals, the central Voronezh region and the
region around the capital.
"We are aware of what is going on. We have always been and
are now open to any checks," a McDonald's Russia spokeswoman
said.
VULNERABLE BUSINESSES
So far no other prominent Western brand has reported coming
under extra scrutiny from the Russian authorities, though there
were Russian media reports that Jack Daniels was being
investigated. The whiskey producer said it would challenge any
accusations about its quality.
Amrest, the Warsaw-listed holder of the Russian franchises
for several other iconic U.S. brands -- Starbucks, KFC, Pizza
Hut and Burger King -- said last week it had experienced no
problems and was doing well.
"We are monitoring closely recent geopolitical developments,
to make sure we can adapt to changing conditions and minimise
business risks," said AmRest's chairman Henry McGovern during a
teleconference with investors last week.
Nevertheless, big foreign brands are viewed as vulnerable.
French bank Societe Generale published on Thursday a
research note saying companies generating most revenues in
Russia and therefore most exposed to political risks were BP
, British American Tobacco, BASF,
Carlsberg, Coca-Cola, Alstom and
E.ON.
Even some of McDonald's rivals came to its defence.
"This is a major blow to relations between the two
countries," Mikhail Goncharov, the owner of Russian fast-food
chain Teremok, told RBC Daily, a newspaper.
"Even the Soviet Union was maintaining those relations
because the first McDonald's opened during the USSR times, and
PepsiCo factories continued to function regardless of
political crises," he added.
Since McDonald's first broke into Russia, it has for many
Russian consumers been overshadowed by hundreds of swanky French
and Japanese restaurants in the Russian capital, but it remains
a powerful symbol, and therefore a prominent target.
On Thursday, outside the shuttered restaurant on Moscow's
Pushkin Square, the closure stirred patriotic sentiment among
some people.
"They occasionally kick us with different sanctions. Why
can't we do something in return? Moreover, McDonald's is such a
symbol of everything Western, I think it is a good symbolic step
that shows that we have some teeth," said Ivan.
