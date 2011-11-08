BRIEF-Lippo China Resources announces trading halt
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Nov 8 Russia's MICEX exchange said on Tuesday it will resume trading on the stock market at 0700 GMT, an hour later than the official start of the session.
Regular trading on the currency and bond market was not interrupted. (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta, Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Following de-merger of Clime Pvt Ltd in late 2016, co wrote back deferred tax liability amount ($1.9 million) carried in books of CIW
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i