MOSCOW Aug 20 Russian private healthcare company MD Medical Group said on Wednesday it planned to buy the Avicenna clinic chain in the country's third-largest city of Novosibirsk for $45.5 million.

The company will use a bank loan to fund 80 percent of the acquisition cost, with 20 percent covered by its own cash assets, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)