(Adds details)
MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russian private healthcare
company MD Medical Group said on Monday its
first-half net profit more than doubled, buoyed by an increased
number of patients and a reduction in its debt.
MDMG, which specialises in women's healthcare, has been
benefiting from rising demand for quality medical services from
a growing middle class in Russia.
It is the only Russian company in the sector to have floated
its shares, having raised more than $300 million in a London
share sale in 2012 to expand its chain of clinics. Since then,
it has made several acquisitions and ramped up its flagship
hospital outside Moscow.
Its profit for the first half amounted to around 625 million
roubles ($16.85 million), compared to 250 million roubles a year
earlier, it said in a statement.
It also reported a 50 percent year-on-year increase in its
earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to 969 million roubles with the EBITDA
margin rising to 29 percent from 25 percent.
MDMG said its net finance costs fell by about 60 percent to
71 million roubles as it paid down some of its debt. It also
recorded a net foreign exchange gain of 64 million roubles.
Revenue was up 29 percent to 3.3 billion roubles due to the
ramp-up of the Lapino hospital outside Moscow and a boost from
the clinics acquired in the first half of 2013.
MDMG already operates 17 medical centres, including two
hospitals and 15 out-patient clinics in Moscow, St Petersburg,
Perm, Ufa, Irkutsk, Samara, and Yaroslavl and is on track to
open its third hospital, in Ufa, this year.
(1 US dollar = 37.0950 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)