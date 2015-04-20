UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
MOSCOW, April 20 MD Medical Group, Russia's leading provider of private women's and children's healthcare, said on Monday the number of deliveries at its facilities increased 32 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2015.
The company, which posted a 73 percent increase in net profit last year, said the total number of deliveries reached 1,324. In-patient and out-patient treatment increased by 55 percent and 38 percent respectively, it said.
The total number of IVF cycles, a key part of MD Medical Group's range of high-margin medical services, rose 19 percent to 1,910, Chief Executive Elena Mladova said in a statement.
The company expanded its number of clinics and range of healthcare services last year to meet growing demand from the country's middle classes, despite a sharp slowdown in the Russian economy hit by a collapse in global oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
"Our success to date ... underscores that we have the right strategy that is effective even amid a less than favourable external environment," Mladova said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
