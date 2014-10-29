UPDATE 1-Volkswagen, Tata Motors plan to cooperate in India
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
MOSCOW Oct 29 MD Medical Group Investments, Russia's leading provider of private women's and children's healthcare, said on Wednesday that total number of deliveries at its facilities increased 18 percent in nine months, year-on-year.
The company said the total number of deliveries reached 3,287. In three months, the total number of deliveries was up 5 percent to 1,169, quarter-on-quarter. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
LONDON, March 10 Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union. .
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.