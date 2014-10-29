MOSCOW Oct 29 MD Medical Group Investments, Russia's leading provider of private women's and children's healthcare, said on Wednesday that total number of deliveries at its facilities increased 18 percent in nine months, year-on-year.

The company said the total number of deliveries reached 3,287. In three months, the total number of deliveries was up 5 percent to 1,169, quarter-on-quarter. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)