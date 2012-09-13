MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russia's MD Medical Group
(MDMG), a major private healthcare provider, is planning an
initial public offering of shares in London and has picked JP
Morgan and Deutsche Bank to arrange the issue, several financial
market sources said on Thursday.
The sources did not specify the size of the offering. The
company declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
MDMG was set up in 2010 and is controlled by Mark Kurtser, a
senior official in Moscow's health service. The group runs nine
clinics, including Moscow's Perinatal care centre and Mat' i
Ditya clinic chain.
The company is one of Russia's largest private healthcare
providers, according to its CEO Yelena Mladova.
MDMG could become the first Russian company in the sector to
go public in London. Earlier, oil-to-telecoms conglomerate
Sistema , controlled by billionaire Vladimir
Yevtushenkov, said it did not rule out an IPO of its healthcare
assets that comprise the Medsi clinic chain.
Russia's healthcare system, still largely reliant on
Soviet-era infrastructure and technologies, has witnessed
growing demand for quality medical assistance. Privately-run
clinics have grown in number significantly over the past decade.