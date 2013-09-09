UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK says earnings rise as steel prices recover
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russian private healthcare company MD Medical Group said on Monday its first-half net profit fell 66 percent, year-on-year, due to a hike in costs related to expansion.
MDMG reported a net profit of 250 million roubles ($7.50 million) for January-June, down from 728 million roubles in the same period of 2012 as its administrative expenses jumped by 173 percent mainly due to an increase in payroll.
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).