* Shippers to test pork for ractopamine in labs
* Canadian government says Russia stance not science-based
By Rod Nickel and Melissa Akin
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/MOSCOW, Dec 19 Canadian pork
shippers will comply with Russia's new zero tolerance
requirement for the feed additive ractopamine in meat shipments,
Canada Pork International said on Wednesday.
In a letter to Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and
Phytosanitary Surveillance (VPSS), the industry group said that,
as of Dec. 7, all Canadian pork exports destined for Russia are
being tested to ensure they are free of ractopamine.
Russia is Canada's second-biggest pork export market in
volume.
The tests are being conducted at one of three laboratories
certified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The
government agency's export certificates now must be accompanied
by lab tests negative for ractopamine, Jacques Pomerleau,
executive director of Canada Pork International told Reuters in
an interview.
"Since the Russians are requiring those tests, it's up to
the companies to have the product tested and the results must be
provided to CFIA so they can attach it to the certificates,"
Pomerleau said. "We need to comply with the Russian requirement.
Russia is a very big market for Canada."
Canada Pork sent the letter to VPSS to clarify the shippers'
position - that there is a strong consensus to comply with the
requirement, Pomerleau said.
The CFIA itself has not changed its own procedures and tests
for meat exports to Russia, Pomerleau confirmed. Last week,
Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said the government had made no
change and had told Russia that Canada does not think its new
requirement is based on science.
"Canadian officials, in contrast to Canadian business, have
yet to express willingness to adhere to the requirements of
Russia and the Customs Union to abandon the use of synthetic
growth stimulators in the production of goods exported to
Customs Union countries," the VPSS said in a statement.
U.S. trade and agriculture authorities have taken a stand
against Russia's sudden decision to require that meat imports be
documented as free of ractopamine.
A U.S. trade official said the United States remains "very
concerned that Russia has taken these actions, which appear to
be inconsistent with its obligations as a member of the World
Trade Organization.
"We continue to call on Russia to suspend these measures and
restore market access for U.S. beef and pork products."
There has not been any noticeable reduction in shipments of
Canadian pork to Russia since Dec. 7, and December is typically
a slow period, Pomerleau said.
The Canadian pork industry is also working on new protocols
to demonstrate that Canadian pork shipments to Russia were
derived from pigs who were not raised with the drug, which is
used to make meat leaner.
Canada has shipped virtually no beef to Russia since it
imposed the new rule on ractopamine, said John Masswohl,
director of government and international relations for the
Canadian Cattlemen's Association.
Masswohl said he's aware of only two major Canadian
processing facilities - both owned by Cargill Ltd -
that are currently eligible to ship beef to Russia.
"Cargill, the way I understand it, has made a decision not
to risk exporting to Russia as a result" of the ractopamine
requirement, Masswohl said. "In essence, we have no beef exports
to Russia."
Cargill could not be reached for comment.
Russia is a significant high-end market for Canadian steaks,
but not one of Canada's biggest beef customers in overall
volume.