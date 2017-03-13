MOSCOW, March 13 Russian privately-owned meat producer Miratorg said on Monday it planned to boost export sales to $80-100 million in 2017 from around $40 million last year.

The company considers Asian markets important for growth of its exports and hopes the Chinese market will open up for Russian meat producers this year, it said in a statement.

"Miratorg is ready to compete on the global market - we are seeing large interest in our products from Asian customers," the company, which sells pork, poultry and beef, said.

The company exported on average $3 million worth of meat products per month in 2016, a spokesman for Miratorg said.

Russian agricultural producers have ramped up production over the past two years after Moscow banned many Western food imports in mid-2014 in retaliation for international sanctions over its role in the Ukraine conflict.

Many have turned their attention to export markets as a weaker rouble has helped make their production costs significantly more competitive.

A Miratorg co-owner told Reuters last year the company planned to boost exports in order to sell 25 percent of its meat outside Russia, from around 5 percent at the time the interview was taken last April. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)