* Wants imports certified free of ractopamine
* Frozen, chilled products face potential ban
* Russian export business worth $500 million annually
(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, Jan 28 Russia warned on Monday it might
soon bar imports of U.S. and Canadian beef and pork if producers
do not certify them free of the feed additive ractopamine.
The potential ban could jeopardise more than $500 million a
year of exports to Russia and coincides with mounting
U.S.-Russian tensions over trade and human rights.
Alexey Alexeyenko, the spokesman for Russia's Veterinary and
Phyto-Sanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS), said chilled
products could be banned from Feb. 4 and frozen meat by Feb. 11.
Ractopamine is a growth stimulant used to make meat leaner
which is banned in some countries because of concerns that
residues could remain in the meat and cause health problems
despite scientific evidence stating that it is safe.
The VPSS said last week it was considering tougher measures
on U.S. and Canadian meat imports because they continued to
arrive without certification requested by Russia.
An earlier statement left unclear whether frozen meat would
be restricted. The VPSS had said it did not receive test results
for chilled meat before it was sold. Alexeyenko said frozen meat
was addressed in a separate letter to North American regulators.
Alexeyenko said the certification requirements are no more
onerous on producers than regulations in place in the European
Union.
(Reporting by Melissa Akin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David
Cowell)