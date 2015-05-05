BRIEF-Intelivideo says has completed a $5.6 mln round of funding
* Intelivideo - has completed a $5.6 million round of funding lead by existing investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW May 5 Gazprombank has been in talks with Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, over the acquisition of debts owed by steel and coal producer Mechel , two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, had incurred much of its debt before the economic downturn. The company, which employs 72,000 people, has been in talks with its main lenders, including Sberbank, VTB and Gazprombank, over a debt restructuring since 2014.
"The question is, at what price Sberbank will give out the debt," a source said about Gazprombank's talks with Sberbank.
Banks and Mechel declined to comment.
Mechel invested heavily in expansion before the 2008 financial crisis hit demand and then had to sell some of its assets when they became loss-making.
Mechel's net debt stands at around $7 billion.
Last week Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Mechel had reached an "acceptable solution" to a debt dispute with Gazprombank. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South African President Jacob Zuma had briefed top officials at the African National Congress in December of his decision to dismiss former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, but the leaders persuaded him to delay the sacking, a top ANC official said.
LONDON, April 5 Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 200 jobs, according to the Unite trade union.