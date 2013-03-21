BlackBerry's M&A head Mackey says left company in February
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.
MOSCOW, March 21 Russian steel and coal miner Mechel said on Thursday it had signed a deal to supply China's Baosteel with 960,000 tonnes of coking coal annually.
The one-year contract, signed by Mechel's Singapore-based subsidiary Mechel Carbon and Baosteel Resources Int. Co., may be extended and the price will be adjusted on a monthly basis, Mechel said in a statement.
* Encana Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2meLjvG) Further company coverage:
* Says pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025