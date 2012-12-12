MOSCOW Dec 12 Russian mining and steel group Mechel will cut 2013 capital expenditures by half to $500-600 million due to unfavourable market conditions, Chief Financial Officer Stanislav Ploschenko said on Wednesday.

Previously the company planned to spend $1.2 billion on capex in 2013, Ploschenko told analysts during a conference call.

Mechel, controlled by billionaire Igor Zyuzin, is committed to keeping its debt under control after borrowings rose nearly 5 percent to $9.1 billion in the third quarter, the company said earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)