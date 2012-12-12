BRIEF-GO TFI Q4 net profit up at 191,115 zlotys
* Q4 revenue 1.9 million zlotys ($466,761.66) versus 2.1 million zlotys a year ago
MOSCOW Dec 12 Russian mining and steel group Mechel will cut 2013 capital expenditures by half to $500-600 million due to unfavourable market conditions, Chief Financial Officer Stanislav Ploschenko said on Wednesday.
Previously the company planned to spend $1.2 billion on capex in 2013, Ploschenko told analysts during a conference call.
Mechel, controlled by billionaire Igor Zyuzin, is committed to keeping its debt under control after borrowings rose nearly 5 percent to $9.1 billion in the third quarter, the company said earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage program for retirees.
* Engaged Capital calls on the board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin a strategic alternatives process