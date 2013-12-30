MOSCOW Dec 30 The board of loss-making Russian coal miner and steelmaker Mechel will discuss the early resignation of the company's chief executive at a meeting on Monday, Mechel said in a regulatory statement.

Mechel declined to comment further about the possible exit of Evgeny Mikhel, Mechel's CEO since 2010.

Alongside other Russian steelmakers, Mechel, controlled by billionaire Igor Zyuzin, invested heavily in expansion before the 2008 financial crisis hit demand, forcing it to borrow to support itself.

The company, which finished the bulk of a debt restructuring programme in December, plans to raise around $1 billion from the sale of assets in 2014 to offset the $2 billion debt it has to repay next year.

The company reported a net loss of $2.2 billion in the first nine months of 2013, while its net debt was $9.4 billion including financial leases as of Dec. 6. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Holmes)