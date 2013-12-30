MOSCOW Dec 30 The board of loss-making Russian
coal miner and steelmaker Mechel will discuss the early
resignation of the company's chief executive at a meeting on
Monday, Mechel said in a regulatory statement.
Mechel declined to comment further about the
possible exit of Evgeny Mikhel, Mechel's CEO since 2010.
Alongside other Russian steelmakers, Mechel, controlled by
billionaire Igor Zyuzin, invested heavily in expansion before
the 2008 financial crisis hit demand, forcing it to borrow to
support itself.
The company, which finished the bulk of a debt restructuring
programme in December, plans to raise around $1 billion from the
sale of assets in 2014 to offset the $2 billion debt it has to
repay next year.
The company reported a net loss of $2.2 billion in the first
nine months of 2013, while its net debt was $9.4 billion
including financial leases as of Dec. 6.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Holmes)