MOSCOW May 24 Andrey Slivchenko, chief
financial officer of Mechel, is to leave following the
expiry of his two-year contract, the Russian coal and steel
producer said in a statement on Tuesday.
"We are deeply grateful to Andrey Slivchenko for his huge
contribution into our efforts on stabilising the company's
financial situation," Mechel's Chief Executive Officer Oleg
Korzhov said in a statement.
The mining company, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin,
borrowed heavily before Russia's economic crisis and has
struggled to keep up repayments on its debts as demand for its
products weakened alongside tumbling coal and steel prices.
Mechel reached agreements in principle to restructure $5.1
billion of debt with creditors including Russian banks Sberbank
, Gazprombank and VTB in
February, but has since struggled to get approval from
shareholders.
A company spokeswoman said a decision on Slivchenko's
replacement would be taken in the near future.
