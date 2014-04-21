BRIEF-Joyfix raises stake in Athos Venture Capital to 88.15 pct
* Joyfix LTD raises stake in the company to 88.15 percent from 4.48 percent
MOSCOW, April 21 China may finance part of steel and coal producer Mechel's Elga coal project in Russia, a senior executive at state bank Vnesheconombank told reporters in Moscow on Monday.
Alexander Ivanov, deputy head of Vnesheconombank's management board, declined to say how large a loan from China might be. Vnesheconombank is organising part of the financing for the project on behalf of debt-laden Mechel. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Conor Humphries)
* Joyfix LTD raises stake in the company to 88.15 percent from 4.48 percent
BEIJING, March 17 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, is confident of closing a deal for U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc, a top executive told Reuters, despite a higher bid from a U.S. rival.
COLOMBO, March 17 Sri Lankan shares edged up on Friday from a one-year closing low hit in the previous session and after eight straight sessions of losses as foreign investors bought battered stocks.