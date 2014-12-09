MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian miner Mechel expects sees is 2014 coal sales down by 7 percent to just above 21 million tonnes due to a shortage of working capital, the company's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov said on Tuesday.

"We plan to reach the level of just over 21 million tonnes," he said. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)