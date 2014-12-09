Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian miner Mechel expects sees is 2014 coal sales down by 7 percent to just above 21 million tonnes due to a shortage of working capital, the company's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov said on Tuesday.
"We plan to reach the level of just over 21 million tonnes," he said. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.