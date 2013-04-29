MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
MOSCOW, April 29 Russian steel group Mechel signed several loan agreements with Gazprombank totalling $1 billion, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The New York-listed coal, iron ore and steel group, one of Russia's largest, has backed off from selling up to 25 percent of its mining division because of market conditions, sources with knowledge of the matter said last week. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: