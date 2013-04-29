MOSCOW, April 29 Russian steel group Mechel signed several loan agreements with Gazprombank totalling $1 billion, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The New York-listed coal, iron ore and steel group, one of Russia's largest, has backed off from selling up to 25 percent of its mining division because of market conditions, sources with knowledge of the matter said last week. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Douglas Busvine)