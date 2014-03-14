UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise on talk of OPEC cut extension, inventories in focus
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates prices)
MOSCOW, March 14 Russian coal miner and steelmaker Mechel is in talks with Alfa Bank, Russia's largest private bank, on paying off a $150 million debt early, Mechel said on Friday.
The company's press-service said in an emailed comment that Alfa Bank had asked for the early repayment and the two sides were in discussions.
Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, has a net debt of $9.4 billion and is also discussing debt refinancing with several banks, including state-owned Vnesheconombank, VEB, the steelmaker added. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.