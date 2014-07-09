MOSCOW, July 9 The head of Russian state-owned development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) said on Wednesday it had decided against taking part in a bailout of indebted miner Mechel, the country's largest producer of coking coal, Itar-Tass news agency reported.

"We at the bank have taken the decision not to participate in the suggested schemes to save Mechel. The suggested schemes would be loss-making for the bank," VEB's chairman Vladimir Dmitriev was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)