MOSCOW Oct 14 Indebted Russian miner Mechel said on Tuesday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Gazprombank to postpone redemption of the main part of of its debt to the bank until next year.

Mechel, a coal and steel producer, has been in negotiation with creditors over restructuring its $8.65 billion net debt. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)