BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank's shares to halt trade pending announcement
March 16 Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
MOSCOW Oct 14 Indebted Russian miner Mechel said on Tuesday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Gazprombank to postpone redemption of the main part of of its debt to the bank until next year.
Mechel, a coal and steel producer, has been in negotiation with creditors over restructuring its $8.65 billion net debt. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)
March 16 Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
* Diös develops Clarion Hotel Sense in Luleå with 74 new rooms Source text for Eikon:
* Says Sunil Mehta has been appointed as part time non-official director as well as non-executive chairman of the bank Source text:http://bit.ly/2ndod9N Further company coverage: