MOSCOW Dec 9 Troubled Russian miner Mechel has agreed a debt restructuring plan with Gazprombank and sent similar offers to its other lenders, the company's Chief Financial Officer Andrey Slivchenko said on Tuesday.

Slivchenko also said that the coal and steel producer hopes to agree debt restructuring with the other banks in "the nearest future". (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Gabriela Baczynska)