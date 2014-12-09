Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MOSCOW Dec 9 Troubled Russian miner Mechel has agreed a debt restructuring plan with Gazprombank and sent similar offers to its other lenders, the company's Chief Financial Officer Andrey Slivchenko said on Tuesday.
Slivchenko also said that the coal and steel producer hopes to agree debt restructuring with the other banks in "the nearest future". (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.