MOSCOW Feb 15 Russia's Gazprombank will get Mechel's Elga coal project in exchange for paying off some of the coal and steel company's debt to Sberbank, according to a preliminary debt restructuring deal, two banking sources told Reuters.

The agreement is a part of a wider restructuring process, announced by Mechel earlier this month, which involves Sberbank, Gazprombank, VTB and a consortium of international banks.

"Gazprombank will buy out part of Sberbank's debt and will get the company's assets," one of the sources told Reuters.

The second source said that the deal between Mechel and Gazprombank will be non-cash, in exchange for paying off some of Mechel's debt to Sberbank.

One of the two sources, and a third banking source, said that Gazprombank may get some other assets apart from Elga but did not name them.

Gazprombank, Sberbank and Mechel declined to comment on the restructuring process. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; additional reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Christian Lowe)