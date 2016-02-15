MOSCOW Feb 15 Russia's Gazprombank will get
Mechel's Elga coal project in exchange for paying off
some of the coal and steel company's debt to Sberbank,
according to a preliminary debt restructuring deal, two banking
sources told Reuters.
The agreement is a part of a wider restructuring process,
announced by Mechel earlier this month, which involves Sberbank,
Gazprombank, VTB and a consortium of international
banks.
"Gazprombank will buy out part of Sberbank's debt and will
get the company's assets," one of the sources told Reuters.
The second source said that the deal between Mechel and
Gazprombank will be non-cash, in exchange for paying off some of
Mechel's debt to Sberbank.
One of the two sources, and a third banking source, said
that Gazprombank may get some other assets apart from Elga but
did not name them.
Gazprombank, Sberbank and Mechel declined to comment on the
restructuring process.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; additional
reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Anastasia Lyrchikova;
Editing by Christian Lowe)