By Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Feb 15 Russia's Gazprombank will receive Mechel's Elga coal project in exchange of paying off some of the coal and steel company's debt to Sberbank, according to preliminary debt restructuring deal, two banking sources told Reuters.

The agreement is a part of a wider restructuring process, announced by Mechel this month, which involves Sberbank, Gazprombank, VTB and a consortium of international lenders.

The restructuring process, if approved by Mechel's shareholders next month, will mark the end of two years of talks between the company and creditors.

"Gazprombank will buy out part of Sberbank's debt and will get the company's assets," one of the sources told Reuters.

The second source said that the deal between Mechel and Gazprombank will be a non-cash transaction with the Russian company paying off some of Mechel's debt to Sberbank, Russia's largest bank.

One of the two sources and a third banking source said that Gazprombank could receive other assets in addition to Elga but did not name them.

Gazprombank, Sberbank and Mechel declined to comment on the restructuring process.

The sources did not say how much of Mechel's debt to Sberbank will be takeon on by Gazprombank. The first source said that the amount is "comparable" with Mechel's payments to Sberbank this year.

RESTRUCTURING

Mechel, majority owned by the chairman of its board Igor Zyuzin and his family, this month announced a preliminary agreement with its creditors to restructure $5.1 billion in debt, about 80 percent of its total debt.

One of the conditions of the plan, which is to be voted on at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on March 4, is for Mechel's debt to Gazprombank and VTB to be converted into roubles, lifting the rouble share of the debt to 60 percent from 35 percent.

Mechel needs to pay off $551 million of the debt to Sberbank this year as part of the restructuring deal, according to Mechel's presentation.

"For the restructuring to be finalised, Mechel should fulfil a number of agreed significant conditions, including servicing and paying off debt, as well as honouring obligations towards other large creditors," Sberbank said in a written reply to Reuters' questions. It provided no further details. (Additional reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by David Goodman)