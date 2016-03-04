* Mechel says to hold new EGM in May
* Shares in Moscow down 8 pct at 1113 GMT
(Adds details, quotes, context)
By Anastasia Lyrchikova and Andrey Kuzmin
MOSCOW, March 4 Indebted Russian coal and steel
producer Mechel failed to get a quorum of 50 percent
of its minority shareholders' votes to approve its debt
restructuring on Friday, sending its shares plunging by up to 16
percent.
Mechel's minority shareholders met in Moscow to discuss its
two-year-long restructuring process with Sberbank,
Gazprombank, VTB and a consortium of international
lenders.
The company had difficulty getting votes from holders of its
American Depository Receipts (ADR), a Mechel representative told
Reuters on the sidelines of the meeting, adding there were no
problems with votes from minority shareholders in Russia.
Its controlling shareholder Igor Zyuzin and his family were
not allowed to vote in this meeting. Mechel's net debt was at
$6.5 billion at the end of September.
Mechel plans to hold another extraordinary general meeting
(EGM) in May to discuss the debt restructuring.
"We think that nothing terrible has happened," said Irina
Ipeeva, the head of Mechel's legal department.
Mechel's shares initially fell 16 percent in Moscow and were
down 8 percent at 1113 GMT, underperforming stable metals and
mining index.
Some minority shareholders, who attended the meeting, said
they had voted for the deal.
"There is nothing else to do but vote 'for'," said Aleksei
Dmitrakovich, who holds 15,000 of Mechel's ordinary and
preferred shares.
Mikhail, another minority shareholder who declined to give
his full name, said he was certain that what had happened on
Friday was a technical issue due to holders of ADRs, and that
the deal would be approved at the next meeting.
(Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by David Evans)