By Anastasia Lyrchikova and Andrey Kuzmin

MOSCOW, March 4 Indebted Russian coal and steel producer Mechel failed to get a quorum of 50 percent of its minority shareholders' votes to approve its debt restructuring on Friday, sending its shares plunging by up to 16 percent.

Mechel's minority shareholders met in Moscow to discuss its two-year-long restructuring process with Sberbank, Gazprombank, VTB and a consortium of international lenders.

The company had difficulty getting votes from holders of its American Depository Receipts (ADR), a Mechel representative told Reuters on the sidelines of the meeting, adding there were no problems with votes from minority shareholders in Russia.

Its controlling shareholder Igor Zyuzin and his family were not allowed to vote in this meeting. Mechel's net debt was at $6.5 billion at the end of September.

Mechel plans to hold another extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in May to discuss the debt restructuring.

"We think that nothing terrible has happened," said Irina Ipeeva, the head of Mechel's legal department.

Mechel's shares initially fell 16 percent in Moscow and were down 8 percent at 1113 GMT, underperforming stable metals and mining index.

Some minority shareholders, who attended the meeting, said they had voted for the deal.

"There is nothing else to do but vote 'for'," said Aleksei Dmitrakovich, who holds 15,000 of Mechel's ordinary and preferred shares.

Mikhail, another minority shareholder who declined to give his full name, said he was certain that what had happened on Friday was a technical issue due to holders of ADRs, and that the deal would be approved at the next meeting. (Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by David Evans)