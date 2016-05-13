MOSCOW May 13 Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Friday it hoped to achieve a quorum of 50 percent of its minority shareholders' votes to approve a debt-restructuring deal despite the stake reduction of tycoon Igor Zyuzin.

Zyuzin and his family reduced their stake in the mining company to 55.04 percent from 67.42 percent, the businessman said in a regulatory disclosure on Thursday.

Mechel also said fines and charges on its debt pile amounted to around 20 billion roubles ($307.06 million) in 2015.

($1 = 65.1332 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly)