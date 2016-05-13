UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
MOSCOW May 13 Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Friday it hoped to achieve a quorum of 50 percent of its minority shareholders' votes to approve a debt-restructuring deal despite the stake reduction of tycoon Igor Zyuzin.
Zyuzin and his family reduced their stake in the mining company to 55.04 percent from 67.42 percent, the businessman said in a regulatory disclosure on Thursday.
Mechel also said fines and charges on its debt pile amounted to around 20 billion roubles ($307.06 million) in 2015.
($1 = 65.1332 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.