BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 30 The net debt of Russian steel and coal producer Mechel after the sale of its stake in the Elga coal project is around 400 billion roubles ($6.25 billion), Mechel head Oleg Korzhov told a shareholders' meeting on Thursday.
Mechel also hopes to sign a new debt agreement with VTB bank in July and to agree on $1 billion debt restructuring with a syndicate of banks in the nearest time, he added. ($1 = 64.0146 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.