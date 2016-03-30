MOSCOW, March 30 Indebted Russian coal and steel producer Mechel will hold a shareholders' vote in absentia on its debt restructuring on May 26, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

It said the record date for shareholders eligible for voting is set for April 7.

During previous shareholders meeting, the company failed to get a quorum of 50 percent of its minority shareholders' votes to approve its debt restructuring on March 4.

The shareholders were discussing its two-year-long restructuring process with Sberbank, Gazprombank, VTB and a consortium of international lenders.

Last month, Mechel announced that it has reached an agreement on terms of restructuring of 80 percent of the debt.

Mechel's controlling shareholder Igor Zyuzin and his family were not allowed to vote in this meeting. Mechel's net debt was at $6.5 billion at the end of September. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)