MOSCOW, March 18 Debt-laden Russian steel and
coal miner Mechel has asked state bank
Vnesheconombank, or VEB, for help financing its Siberian Elga
mining project, a bank spokesman said on Monday.
Mechel, which had its credit rating downgraded by Moody's on
Monday, has had to cut investment and put non-core assets on the
market to service the $9.1 billion debt it amassed expanding
operations before the 2008 financial crisis sent steel and coal
prices tumbling.
VEB's press service told Reuters that "Mechel's application
is being reviewed by the bank", but it would not disclose the
amount of funds requested.
Mechel declined to comment.
Analysts said that development of the Elga coal project,
which has proven reserves of 2.3 billion tonnes, could cost
between $2 billion and $4 billion.
The company stands a good chance of securing funding from
the state development bank, Alfa bank analyst Barry Ehrlich
said, pointing out that the Russian government considers the
Elga field as an important project.
Mechel's shares rose 6 percent on Monday, the largest daily
rise since early January.
Despite Mechel's attempt to get its finances in order,
credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded the company's rating to
B3 from B2 and its outlook to negative from stable.
Moody's analyst Denis Perevezentsev said the downgrade was a
result of "the group's high leverage, its impending breach of
financial covenants and uncertainties surrounding their
renegotiation, as well as low coking coal prices".
Facing a toxic combination of poor demand and uncertain
markets, Mechel said last year that it would sell its
non-Russian steelmaking operations and European steel trading
unit, as well as ferroalloy and energy assets.
While the miner has disposed of some assets in Europe and is
in talks about selling its ferroalloy business, Moody's said the
sales might not be enough to make serious inroads into the
company's debt.
Commodities trader Glencore and other companies are
looking at buying Mechel's loss-making ferroalloy assets in
Kazakhstan, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
