MOSCOW, June 18 Russian miner Mechel
posted on Tuesday a first-quarter net loss of $321
million, compared with profit of $218 million in the same
quarter last year partly due to the sale of loss-making Romanian
assets in February.
Its net loss adjusted for the effect of assets impairment,
discontinued operations and other lines would come at $233
million, Mechel added. Analysts had expected Mechel to report a
net loss of $111 million, according to a Reuters poll.
The coal miner and steelmaker said first-quarter revenue
fell 16 percent, year-on-year, to $2.5 billion, while earnings
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were down 57 percent at $210 million, in line with
expectations.
"We disposed of Romanian steelmaking assets, which did not
fit into the company's reviewed strategy and had a negative
impact on our financial results," Mechel chief executive Evgeny
Mikhel said in a statement, adding that the sale should improve
the firm's profit in the medium term.