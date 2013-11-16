MOSCOW Nov 16 VTB, the Russian
state-controlled bank, has agreed to join other creditors in
restructuring the $9.6 billion debt of mining group Mechel
, a source close to the bank said on Saturday,
confirming media reports.
"We confirmed that we and other banks are ready to
restructure," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
VTB had been holding out over Mechel's bid to win a waiver of
loan covenants and terms of a debt restructuring.
Separately, the central bank said that from Monday Mechel's
bonds and shares would again be eligible as collateral pledged
by banks in refinancing operations.
Shares in the coal-to-steel group slumped to an all-time low
on Wednesday. Fears about its viability were fuelled on Thursday
when the central bank ruled that its bonds were worthless as
loan collateral.
