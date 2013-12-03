* Grace period, maturity of loan extended until end 2014, 2016

* Has net debt of $9.6 billion

MOSCOW Dec 3 Debt-laden Russian miner Mechel said on Tuesday it had reached a deal to extend the grace period and maturity of a $1 billion syndicated loan, bringing some relief to talks with its creditors that have unsettled investors.

Under the new terms the grace period and maturity were extended until the end of 2014 and 2016 respectively, Mechel said in a statement.

The coal-to-steel group, with debts of $9.6 billion, has been undergoing extensive debt restructuring negotiations and signs of a hitch in talks caused the firm's share price to plunge over 40 percent on Nov. 13.

"This will enable us to successfully pass the commodity price depression. Additionally, it will greatly ease the pressure on Mechel's cashflow in the next 12 months," Chief Financial Officer Stanislav Ploschenko said.

Mechel was granted a waiver on the terms of another $1 billion loan on Nov. 25.

The latest deal allows Mechel to move around $600 million of repayments from 2013-2014 to 2015-2016, Ploschenko said.

ABN Amro, BNP Paribas, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation, Commerzbank, ICBC (London), ING, Natixis, Raiffeisen, Societe Generale, UniCredit and Russian state bank VTB were the banks that provided the syndicated loan.

Loans from Russian banks - mainly VTB, Gazprombank and Sberbank - account for around 60 percent of Mechel's debt, and foreign banks another 22 percent, according to the company.

Talks with Russian banks on covenant holidays on loans are ongoing, a Mechel spokesman said.

Mechel's New York-listed shares had yet to start trading. Its Moscow-listed stock were trading up 3.6 percent at 1339 GMT, rising from near the bottom of the index on news of the agreement.