BRIEF-Bahrain Commercial Facilities FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 19.9 million dinars versus 17.4 million dinars year ago
MOSCOW Dec 9 Debt-laden Russian miner Mechel said on Monday it had reached agreement with the state's largest lender Sberbank regarding covenant holidays on credit lines of $1.4 billion until the end of 2014.
The coal-to-steel group is saddled with debts of $9.6 billion. Last week it reached agreement with another state bank VTB on covenant holidays on credit lines of $1.8 billion. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Megan Davies)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 19.9 million dinars versus 17.4 million dinars year ago
* China Feb factory activity continues modest expansion streak
By Christina Martin March 1 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday on disappointment U.S. President Donald Trump offered few details on his plans for infrastructure spending and tax reforms, and as Fed policymakers fanned expectations of a rate hike this month. New York Fed President William Dudley said the case for tightening monetary policy "has become a lot more compelling", while San Francisco Fed President John Williams said a rate increase was